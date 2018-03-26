Trending
Supplied image courtesy of Cape Fear Community College. Rendering of the completed Cape Fear Community College’s Humanities and Fine Arts Center.

Wilmington Area Hospitality Association “Olympics” raises funds for CFCC, UNCW hospitality programs

Community News

Wilmington Area Hospitality Association is contributing more than $2500 to the Hospitality Programs at Cape Fear Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The funds were raised by businesses and sponsors who participated in the “Hospitality Olympics” at Waterline Brewery on Sunday, March 18.

A series of fun games including a “fish toss” and “human foosball” were played by competitive teams from a selection of accommodations, restaurants and attractions in Wilmington.

Courtyard Marriott Carolina Beach took first place, with Embassy Suites Downtown Wilmington coming in second and Holiday Inn Resort Wrightsville Beach placing third.

