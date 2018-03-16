Wrightsville Beach Museum of History hosts St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

Families and fun seekers will want to bring four-leaf clovers to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History on Saturday, as it hosts a unique scavenger hunt that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and gives participants an opportunity to explore Wrightsville Beach while also teaching Irish lore and legend.

Each participant will be given a series of clue cards that take you around the local area in search of answers. The museum is asking for a $10.00 donation for each scavenger hunt kit, which includes a raffle ticket. For every completed clue card, participants can earn another chance to enter the raffle.

The scavenger hunt begins at 11 a.m. after participants pick up their cards from the museum and ends at 3 p.m. that afternoon back where it began. Guests will return their clue cards at this time to receive a raffle for prizes donated from sponsors. Guests are then invited to the museum for refreshments from 3-4 p.m. with raffle drawings beginning at 3:30 p.m..

Prizes include various items from places such as Kingoff’s Jewelers, Plant Place, Mug and Pia and The Workshop, a gift basket from Surf City Surf Shop, a family gift basket from Wrightsville Beach Museum, and gift cards from local shops such as Redix, Unleashed, South Beach Grill, Causeway Café and others.

For more information, call (910) 256-2569.