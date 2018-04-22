Army Corps to host public scoping meeting on Wrightsville Beach coastal storm risk management

In partnership with the Town of Wrightsville Beach, New Hanover County, and the state of North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is holding a public scoping meeting to obtain public input concerning the Wrightsville Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project Validation Study. The purpose of this study is to determine if the authorized maximum project cost limit for this coastal project should be raised in order to continue Federal participation in cost-shared periodic nourishment’s through 2036. The public scoping meeting will be held on April 26, 2018, at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall at 321 Causeway Drive, beginning at 6 PM.

Any questions regarding this study or this meeting should be directed to Wilmington District team members Mr. Jim Medlock, Project Manager, at james.m.medlock@usace.army.mil or Mr. Eric Gasch, Environmental Resources Section, at Eric.K.Gasch@usace.army.mil.