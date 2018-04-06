CFCC to Launch Dog Grooming Series in April

Cape Fear Community College is pleased to announce a new series of continuing education classes for students who want to learn professional dog grooming techniques.

Lisa Arstone, owner, and operator of the Doggie Diva Mobile Pet Grooming LLC with over 15 years of dog grooming experience is the instructor for this series. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help students achieve their goal of becoming professional dog groomers,” said Arstone. “It gives me great joy knowing I’m providing students with the skills they need to become reliable, safe, and accountable dog groomers.”

Introduction to Dog Grooming — the first class of the series — highlights basic dog grooming training and techniques such as knowledge of different dog breeds and their coats, dog anatomy, dog psychology, and pet first aid. Moreover, coursework includes learning how to bathe, brush, and dry dogs, disinfect ears, care for the eyes and teeth, and trim nails. Information relating to the final two courses of the series will be available soon.

The series begins with a four-week-long course on April 3. Classes are scheduled to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration for the first course in the series costs $75. For additional information regarding registration, visit https://cfcc.edu/ce/dog-grooming/