CFCC LPN Program Ranked No. 1 in North Carolina

The Cape Fear Community College Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program, for the second consecutive year, has been named best in North Carolina.

In a recent study conducted by Practical Nursing.org, the CFCC LPN program ranked first among 36 other LPN programs offered by community colleges, technical centers, and private career schools in the state. The scores and rankings for each school were determined based on a historical analysis of National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) exam pass rates and test scores.

“It is an honor for the College to receive this recognition and I am extremely proud of our Health Sciences faculty and staff,” said Interim President, Jim Morton. “This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their efforts and their commitment to making our healthcare programs the best in the state.”

“The success of this program is shared by all of the faculty and staff who dedicate their time and expertise to support the students and the program,” said Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Angela Ballentine. “CFCC provides exceptional healthcare programs that are making a vital contribution to healthcare delivery in our community and throughout the state.”

“Our students are diligent, hardworking, and tenacious in their endeavor to become LPNs,” said Practical Nursing Program Director Carolyn McCormick. “They are representing our college in a positive way with each clinical rotation. The program faculty has tremendous experience as nurses in their practice areas with nearly 100 years of combined nursing experience. Additionally, we are fortunate to have the outstanding technology in our learning labs and simulated hospital which augments the student experience and creates realistic teaching and clinical scenarios upon which our students can learn.”

The CFCC Practical Nursing program prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide nursing care to clients and groups of clients throughout the lifespan in a variety of settings. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination, which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Employment opportunities include healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, physician’s offices, industry, and community health agencies.