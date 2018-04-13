Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Brings the World to Your Door – Sponsored

On Friday, April 13, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is launching Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, a new global enterprise that will have a significant impact on the luxury real estate market in Southeastern North Carolina. The launch is running concurrently with the one-year anniversary of Coldwell Banker’s corporate launch of Global Luxury and the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Coldwell Banker is hosting a series of Global Luxury events culminating in a Black and White Garden Party on Friday morning with limos to shuttle guests to and from the Azalea Festival Garden Party at Airlie Gardens. Craig Hogan, Vice President of Luxury for Coldwell Banker, travelled to Wilmington from Chicago to assist with the launch and to help usher in a new era for Luxury Real Estate in the Cape Fear Region.

“Global Luxury Specialists are an exclusive group, making up under 10 percent of Coldwell Banker associates worldwide,” said Hogan. “To earn the Global Luxury Specialist designation, the agents must meet stringent, performance-based criteria and complete a certification course. The objective of the program is to produce exceptional real estate professionals who represent exceptional properties.”

The Global Luxury certification course covers a wide variety of topics such as how to develop a detailed market analysis and how to make use of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Resources to implement specialized marketing plans that will expose their properties to affluent buyers world-wide. Launched nationally on April 11, 2017, the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program traces its roots to Coldwell Banker Previews International and the Previews program, a world leader in luxury real estate since 1933. On average, the Coldwell Banker brands sells $130 million in $1 million+ homes across the world each day.

“Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is an elite team of Sea Coast Advantage agents who specialize in luxury real estate and have the marketing power and global reach of one of the leading international brands in real estate to bring buyers to your door,” said Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “Our region offers buyers so many assets, such as the ocean, the river and a historic downtown – all of which are the perfect setting for a wide range of luxury properties. Our Global Luxury Specialists truly are the best of the best when it comes to marketing and selling luxury properties in Southeastern North Carolina.”

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Network consists of 88,000 Coldwell-Banker-affiliated sales agents in 3,000 offices in 49 countries and territories who can share the beauty of your home with an affluent audience worldwide. Coldwell Banker has a rich heritage of selling some of the world’s most iconic homes and celebrity estates.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Onslow counties, with $1.628 billion in closed sales volume and 7,023 closed sales transactions in 2017. Sea Coast Advantage was founded in Wilmington, NC in 1988 and joined Coldwell Banker in 1993. Sea Coast Advantage is staffed by more than 500 real estate agents in 13 offices in Wilmington (Autumn Hall and Midtown), Leland, Jacksonville, Carolina Beach, Topsail Island, Hampstead, Southport, Sneads Ferry, South Brunswick, Oak Island, Holden Beach and Calabash.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage also has an ownership interest in 18 Coldwell Banker Advantage offices in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Southern Pines and six Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. Together, these 36 offices and 1,045 agents closed $3.43 billion in sales and 15,933 in transactions in 2017.

In 2017, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage was the #1 Coldwell Banker company in NC, #2 in North America for closed transactions and #3 in North America in Gross Commission Income (GCI).