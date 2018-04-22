With cottage lowered, museum looks to preserve Wrightsville Beach’s historic architecture

By Kyle Foy

Contributing Writer

As relocation crews lowered the Ewing-Bordeaux Cottage onto its base this week, the local project manager reflected on the successful effort to move the historic structure and how it can help preserve the town’s unique architectural history.

Having grown up in a similar cottage, lifelong Wrightsville Beach resident J. ‘Skipper’ Funderburg said moving and preserving the cottage was paramount to ensure that these styled cottages are remembered and properly preserved.

“I treated it personally, almost as if I was saving my own home,” said Funderburg, vice president of the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, which organized the move after an extensive fundraising effort. “The little bedrooms, the beds, the kitchen, almost everything about this cottage is nearly identical to our home on the beach. Reliving all those thoughts, and now having the cottage here is personally fulfilling. It builds trust and respect in those that focus on saving and preserving this beach’s history.”

Wolfe House and Building Movers and Relocation Experts lowered the cottage onto its 8 foot base platform on Tuesday, April 17, after it was moved from its 405 North Lumina Ave on Jan 11. Using an advanced transportation device that was able to go beyond the restrictions standard trucks may face, the move astounded those who witnessed the 1.8-mile route, especially as it crossed the S. Banks Channel Bridge.

“With the current rise in property value, the demand for development has risen accordingly,” said Wrightsville Beach Museum’s executive director Madeline Flagler.

The esthetic of these historic cottages has inspired many of the newly developed estates and will continue to represent this islands character and roots, according to Flagler, noting the importance of recognizing these styled homes because of how representative they are of Wrightsville Beach.

“These houses speak and say ‘Wrightsville,’” Flagler said. “You won’t find these specifically styled homes on any neighboring island.”

Funderburg said he took great pride in his role supervising the safety and proper preservation of the cottages relocation. Having fond memories of his nearly identical ‘cookie cutter’ beach home on 4 Channel Avenue, which has since been demolished, Funderburg said that it was pertinent to respect and understand where you have come from.

“By giving back, you get back personal fulfilment” Funderburg said.

The personal fulfillment he speaks of includes making sure the project is done right and on time. It’s essential the operation runs smoothly for the long-term goal of keeping such a relic in the best possible condition, so it can educate and allow island visitors and residents to experience the history of this glorious island for years to come.