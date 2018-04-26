Foreclosures

SECOND AMENDED

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17-SP-705

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made DANIEL HARRIS GLISSON AND

PHYLLIS ANNE GLISSON (BOTH NOW DECEASED) to PHILIP E. GREER, Trustee(s), dated the 30TH day of JANUARY, 2009 and recorded in BOOK 5376, PAGE 196, NEW HANOVER County Registry, North Carolina, Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A., having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the Courthouse Door, in the City of WILMINGTON, NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina at 10:30 A.M. ON MAY 9, 2018, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of NEW HANOVER, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows: ALL OF LOT 32 OF CHURCHILL ESTATES SUBDIVISION, SECTION 2, AS SHOWN UPON THAT MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN THE NEW HANOVER COUNTY REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA, IN MAP BOOK 14 AT PAGE 48. TAX ID: R04212-008-002-000.

Said property being located at: 1234 KENNINGSTON STREET, WILMINGTON, NC 28405

PRESENT RECORD OWNER BEING:

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PHYLLIS ANNE GLISSON, NOW DECEASED AND POSSIBLE HEIRS:

DANIEL H. GLISSON, JR.,

ROSEANNE PHILLIPS AND VICKI FAY Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. 45-21.23. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the statutory final assessment fee of forty-five cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. 7A-308 (a) (1), and any applicable county and/or state land transfer tax and/or revenue tax. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid, in cash or certified check, at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price so bid, at that time he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in N.C.G.S. 45-21.30(d) and (e). The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.”

Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. A cash deposit or cashier’s check (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. That an Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

N.C.G.S. 45-21.16(b)(2).

This the 2nd day of March, 2018.

Michael W. Strickland, as Attorney for and President of ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A., Substitute Trustee

210 East Russell Street, Suite 104

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301

(910) 483-3300

April 26 & May 3, 2018

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 17-SP-684

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 2078, Page 016, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47F of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondent’s failure to pay assessments duly assessed by Quail Woods Owners Association (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on February 15, 2016, File No. 16-M-154, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on January 24, 2018, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 11:00 a.m. on the 3rd day of May 2018, at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 384, Section 15, Quail Woods Subdivision, as shown on map of same recorded in Map Book 38, Page 299, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 1600 Flushing Dr., Wilmington, NC 28411-7403.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice is John R. Nelson.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record, including, but not limited to, Deed of Trust recorded in Book 5800, Page 2176, of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 5th day of April 2018.

Charles D. Meier, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 13039

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: cdm@mwglaw.com

April 19, 26, 2018