International rock band ASG returns to its roots with Wrightsville Beach show this weekend

By Kyle Foy

Contributing Writer

Nearly two decades ago, before the world tours and record deals, the internationally-recognized hard rock band now known as ASG got their first break in Wrightsville Beach by booking a gig at the Palm Room.

Now, with their sixth studio album on the way and a European tour scheduled for next month, the riff-fueled, distortion-driven rock band is coming back to where it all started for them, playing the Palm Room on Friday, April 27.

“Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will always be home for ASG, so whenever we can come home and cut loose with our friends and family, we will jump at the opportunity” said Jason Shi, guitarist and vocalist of the band.

In 2001, they began playing house shows around Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, as well as experimental performances at venues such as The Skate Barn. Eventually the band found their spotlight at Palm Room, on Wrightsville Beach, where they played their first “big gig.”

“I think we had six songs, so I’m sure we played them all twice” Shi recalled.

Seventeen-years following that gig, the band’s Facebook biography still calls Wrightsville Beach home. And they foursome is still making music.

After a five-year recording hiatus, they plan to release their 6th full length album ‘Survive, Sunrise’ on June 15th of this year via Relapse Records. They’ll follow their local show Friday with a Saturday gig in Emerald Isle, followed by a

“I hope that we are not the ‘same old anything,’ that music and creativity will never be bound by any rules or regulations, and that our sound has evolved since day one” said Shi. “With that being said, it’s still the same old ASG.”

Palm Room owner Curt Pryor, who first met some of the musicians when they played a house party in the 1996, said scheduling the band for a return trip to Wrightsville Beach has been a priority since he took over ownership nearly two years ago.

“It’s great that they’re still playing small bars,” Pryor said. “They’ve got a unique sound, there’s no doubt about that. It’s one of the shows people have been asking for.”

Local bands Wax Imperials and the Snowmobiles will open. The show starts at 10 p.m. at the Palm Room, 11 E. Salisbury St., with a $10 cover for entry.