Multi-level mixed-used development proposed for Wrightsville Avenue

A three-story, mixed-used building called “Trolley Station” could be going up on Wrightsville Avenue and Jones Road, across the street from the grass field next to the ABC store.

A proposal to rezone the 0.6-acre plot of land at 6789 Wrightsville Ave. from a residential district to an office and industrial conditional district has been submitted to the City of Wilmington’s planning commission. The application, submitted by Cindee Wolf of Design Solutions on behalf of the trust that owns the land, lists the proposed use as a 9,800 sq. ft. building “for neighborhood retail, professional offices and residential units.”

The triangular piece of property, owned by the Patricia M. Roseman Rev. Trust, is adjacent to Maccomber Terrace and currently has the same R-10 medium-density designation as that development. According to the applicant, changing the zone to allow for mixed-use would fulfill the goals of both the Wrightsville Sound Small Area Plan and the city’s overall comprehensive plan.

“Policies for growth and development encourage developing multi-use areas and providing multi-modal connections between various uses,” the application states. “Rezoning this property for provision of both commercial uses and some residential units would be consistent with the concept of in-filling parcels where existing utilities and other urban services are available.”

According to the concept plan for Trolley Station, 3,240 sq. feet each will be designated to retail space and professional offices, with the rest of the building’s square footage divided into three residential units. The drawing shows plans for 28 parking spaces (including one for each residential unit and one handicapped spot) as well as five bicycle parking spaces. Landscaping and sidewalks will also be installed as part of the project.

In addition to utilizing an under-used space more efficiently, the applicant argues that land use decisions such as the approval of this rezoning and development “are becoming more and more critical to the promotion of Wilmington’s economic well-being.”

“This project is an excellent example of upgrading the existing conditions with quality development,” the application states. “The strategies for a diverse and thriving economy suggest that attracting businesses of different sizes and supporting alternative housing options are a positive means for achieving those goals.”

According to Cindee Wolf, the applicant, a community meeting to inform adjacent property owners of the plan was held on April 16th. Wolf said a public hearing for the project will be held at the next Wilmington Planning Commission meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.