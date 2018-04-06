New Hanover County holds annual hurricane drills

New Hanover County Government held its annual hurricane exercise this week on Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4 at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Wilmington.

The two-day exercise challenged the county, municipalities, and emergency response teams to test and evaluate their emergency plans as they track a simulated hurricane.

“This training exercise incorporates organizations throughout the county to create real-world scenarios to test our plans, procedures, and protocols,” said Emergency Management and 911 Director Steven Still. “This collaborative training is important for the county and our partner agencies to ensure we are all prepared for any type of emergency or disaster.”

Hurricane season is June 1 through November 30. For more information about New Hanover County Emergency Management and 911 visit em911.nhcgov.com.