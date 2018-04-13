North Carolina Coastal Federation to participate in Work on Wilmington

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is participating in this year’s Work on Wilmington by organizing a volunteer workday at Bradley Creek Elementary School’s rain gardens.

The workday will take place on Saturday, April 28, 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be removing invasive plants, pulling weeds, removing debris and spreading mulch in the school yard rain gardens and stormwater wetlands to promote the functionality of the gardens.

The federation has worked with the school and the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District to install these storm water reduction projects at the school, which is in the headwaters of Hewletts Creek.

Work on Wilmington is a citywide event that promotes volunteerism throughout several organizations and businesses in Wilmington. The goal of Work on Wilmington is to make Wilmington a better place to live by energizing residents to get their hands dirty and take part in service projects to improve quality of life and practical results.

Volunteers should wear shoes or boots that can get muddy, and extra boots will be provided. To register, go to nccoast.org/events.

For more information, contact Kate Conery, Americorps member at the federation’s Wrightsville Beach office, at katelync@nccoast.org or 910-509-2838