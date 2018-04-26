EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Benjamin Hugh Gault (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 26th day of April 2018.
Gregory L. Heath, Executor
3817 Wilshire Blvd.
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Margaret Mason, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby make notification to all persons having valid claims, against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 25, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned’s attorney.
This 26th day of April, 2018.
Scott J. Rizzo
The Rizzo Law Firm, PLLC
Administrator for the Estate of Mary Margaret Mason
15720 Brixham Hill Avenue, Suite 300
Charlotte, NC, 28277
April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
18-E-387
In the Matter of the Estate of
RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased
DONALD A. BLAKE, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Donald A. Blake at the address set out below on or before July 12, 2018, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 5th day of April 2018.
DONALD A. BLAKE,
Administrator CTA
Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased
2605 Guilford Avenue
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-1245
April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Angela Dillon Kimbrell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 5th day of April 2018.
Preston Lee Phillips, Jr., Executor
608 Bellemeade Street
Greensboro, N.C. 27401
April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Jerry Hazard (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 12th day of April 2018.
Marlena H. Johnson,
Administrator
610 Spence Drive
Salisbury, NC 28144
April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry, late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of July, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of April 2018.
Suzan M. Perry (formerly Suzan Perry-Canoutas),
Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry
April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2018