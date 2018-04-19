Notices to Creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Personal

Representative of the Estate of

John Cashman, M.D., late of New

Hanover County, North Carolina,

the undersigned does hereby

notify all persons, firms and corporations

having claims against

the estate of said decedent to

exhibit them to the undersigned,

c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N.

Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington,

North Carolina 28401, on or

before the 2nd day of July, 2018,

or this notice will be pleaded in

bar of their recovery. All persons,

firms and corporations indebted

to the said estate will please

make immediate payment to the

undersigned.

This the 29th day of March, 2018.

Diane Cobb Cashman, Personal

Representative of the Estate of

John Cashman, M.D.

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix

of the Estate of Ida Pauline

Formyduval, late, of Wilmington,

New Hanover County, North

Carolina, the undersigned does

hereby notify all persons, firms

and corporations having claims

against the estate of said decedent

to exhibit them in care of

Shelby C. Eakins, Executrix, at

6436 Quail Run Road, Wilmington,

NC 28409, on or before

June 29, 2018, or this Notice will

be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons, firms and corporations

indebted to the said

estate will please make immediate

payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th day of March,

2018.

Shelby C. Eakins

Executrix of the Estate of Ida

Pauline Formyduval

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate

of Elmer C. Kelly (Deceased)

of New Hanover County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all

persons having claims against

said estate to present them to

the undersigned at the address

shown below on or before

the 28th day of June 2018, or

this notice will be pleaded in

bar of their recovery. All persons

indebted to said estate will

please make immediate payment

to the undersigned.

This is the 29th day of March

2018.

Mary C. Kelly, Executor

471 Blossom Ferry Road

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of

Terry David Mosher (Deceased)

of New Hanover County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all

persons having claims against

said estate to present them to

the undersigned at the address

shown below on or before

the 28th day of June 2018, or

this notice will be pleaded in

bar of their recovery. All persons

indebted to said estate will

please make immediate payment

to the undersigned.

This is the 29th day of March

2018.

Tanner David Mosher, Executor

1018 Worthville Road

Randleman, N.C. 27317

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

18-E-387

In the Matter of the Estate of

RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased

DONALD A. BLAKE, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Donald A. Blake at the address set out below on or before July 12, 2018, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 5th day of April 2018.

DONALD A. BLAKE,

Administrator CTA

Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased

2605 Guilford Avenue

Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-1245

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Angela Dillon Kimbrell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 5th day of April 2018.

Preston Lee Phillips, Jr., Executor

608 Bellemeade Street

Greensboro, N.C. 27401

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Jerry Hazard (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of April 2018.

Marlena H. Johnson,

Administrator

610 Spence Drive

Salisbury, NC 28144

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry, late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of July, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of April 2018.

Suzan M. Perry (formerly Suzan Perry-Canoutas),

Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2018