Notices to Creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Personal
Representative of the Estate of
John Cashman, M.D., late of New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
the undersigned does hereby
notify all persons, firms and corporations
having claims against
the estate of said decedent to
exhibit them to the undersigned,
c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N.
Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington,
North Carolina 28401, on or
before the 2nd day of July, 2018,
or this notice will be pleaded in
bar of their recovery. All persons,
firms and corporations indebted
to the said estate will please
make immediate payment to the
undersigned.
This the 29th day of March, 2018.
Diane Cobb Cashman, Personal
Representative of the Estate of
John Cashman, M.D.
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix
of the Estate of Ida Pauline
Formyduval, late, of Wilmington,
New Hanover County, North
Carolina, the undersigned does
hereby notify all persons, firms
and corporations having claims
against the estate of said decedent
to exhibit them in care of
Shelby C. Eakins, Executrix, at
6436 Quail Run Road, Wilmington,
NC 28409, on or before
June 29, 2018, or this Notice will
be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons, firms and corporations
indebted to the said
estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This the 29th day of March,
2018.
Shelby C. Eakins
Executrix of the Estate of Ida
Pauline Formyduval
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate
of Elmer C. Kelly (Deceased)
of New Hanover County, North
Carolina, does hereby notify all
persons having claims against
said estate to present them to
the undersigned at the address
shown below on or before
the 28th day of June 2018, or
this notice will be pleaded in
bar of their recovery. All persons
indebted to said estate will
please make immediate payment
to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of March
2018.
Mary C. Kelly, Executor
471 Blossom Ferry Road
Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429
March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of
Terry David Mosher (Deceased)
of New Hanover County, North
Carolina, does hereby notify all
persons having claims against
said estate to present them to
the undersigned at the address
shown below on or before
the 28th day of June 2018, or
this notice will be pleaded in
bar of their recovery. All persons
indebted to said estate will
please make immediate payment
to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of March
2018.
Tanner David Mosher, Executor
1018 Worthville Road
Randleman, N.C. 27317
March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
18-E-387
In the Matter of the Estate of
RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased
DONALD A. BLAKE, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Donald A. Blake at the address set out below on or before July 12, 2018, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 5th day of April 2018.
DONALD A. BLAKE,
Administrator CTA
Estate of RICHARD ARNOLD BLAKE, Deceased
2605 Guilford Avenue
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-1245
April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Angela Dillon Kimbrell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 5th day of April 2018.
Preston Lee Phillips, Jr., Executor
608 Bellemeade Street
Greensboro, N.C. 27401
April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Jerry Hazard (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 12th day of April 2018.
Marlena H. Johnson,
Administrator
610 Spence Drive
Salisbury, NC 28144
April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry, late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of July, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of April 2018.
Suzan M. Perry (formerly Suzan Perry-Canoutas),
Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn Blies Perry
April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2018