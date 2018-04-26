Public Notices

NOTICE

To help develop our metropolitan transportation plan, Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045, the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization will be hosting a series of public open houses throughout the region in May. These workshops will allow you to provide input on everything from current problems to big new ideas for our transportation system. The plan will include an evaluation of potential roadway, rail, freight, bus, ferry, aviation, bicycle, and pedestrian projects and examine many potential impacts on quality of life, health, and the environment over the next 25 years.

The drop-in format allows you to arrive at any time within these hours. The dates and locations are:

Tuesday May 1, 2018: Carolina Beach Town Hall

4:00 – 6:00pm

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Tuesday May 8, 2018: Leland Town Hall

4:00 – 6:00pm

102 Town Hall Dr., Leland, NC 28451

Thursday May 10, 2018: Hampstead Annex

4:00 – 6:00pm

15060 US-17, Hampstead, NC 28443

Monday May 14, 2018: New Hanover County Senior Center

4:00 – 6:00pm

2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403

Wednesday May 16, 2018: Wilmington City Hall

4:00 – 6:00pm

102 N. 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Visit www.capefearmovingforward2045.org for more information, to complete our survey in English or Spanish, or to provide comments on our interactive map.

The WMPO is committed to providing access, equal opportunity and reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities. To request accommodation, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance at 910-341-3258 or wmpo@wilmingtonnc.gov.

Board of Adjustment Public Notice

The public shall take notice that the Wrightsville Beach Board of Adjustment will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 or as soon thereafter, in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC, to discuss the following:

A request from Samuel Franck authorized agent for the owners of 716 South Lumina Avenue for a variance to 155.6.5.2 (A) and (B) and 155.7.21 (A) and (B) Minimum Lot area/Minimum Lot Width/Private Access Easement.

Planning Board Public Notice

The public shall take notice that the Wrightsville Beach Planning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 or as soon thereafter, in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC, to discuss the following: