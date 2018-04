Realtors from Intracoastal Realty were one of three crews of real estate professionals from Cape Fear Realtors working in Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday, April 3 as part of Realtor Day of Action in the Cape Fear Region. The realtors spread fresh mulch in the plant beds lining Causeway Drive just over the Trask Bridge. CFR said as many as 375 realtors volunteered their time as part of the day of action.