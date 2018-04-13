Wrightsville United Methodist Church Collecting Food for Nourish NC

Wrightsville United Methodist Church is partnering with Nourish NC to fill boxes of food for children suffering from food insecurity. While these kids are provided breakfast and lunch during the school year, they don’t have as many options over the summer, the church said, adding that one in four New Hanover County children goes hungry everyday.

Please consider donating the following items:

April 9 – April 15 7 – 7.25 oz. Boxes of Mac n Cheese

April 16 – April 22 16 – 20 oz. Jelly (Plastic Jars Only Please)

April 23 – April 29 5 oz. Canned Tuna

April 30 – May 6 18 – 32 oz. Boxes of Cereal

May 7 – May 13 16 oz. Cans of Ravioli with Meat Sauce

May 14 – May 20 5 oz. Canned Tuna (Need to Collect Tuna for Two Weeks)

These items can be dropped off at WUMC 4 Live Oak Drive

8-4 Mon-Thur, 8-12 on Friday or Sunday Morning.

You can also sponsor a box which will feed a child for half of the summer for $75.00.

Checks can be made out to WUMC with ‘Nourish NC’ in subject line on pay online at

Wrightsvilleumc.org