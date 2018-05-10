2018 Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Schedule

Looking for activities to keep your kids busy this summer? The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of camps for youths ages 4 to 16. Here’s a list of the sessions, including dates and costs:
Wilmington Hammerheads Soccer Camp
Ages 5 to 14
Camp 1: July 18 – 22
Camp 2: July 23 – 27
Cost: $115 for Wrightsville Beach residents, $140 for non-residents
Lacrosse Camp
Ages 6 to 10 and 11 to 14
Dates: June 25 – 29
Cost for ages 6 to 10: $105 for town residents, $132 for non-residents
Cost for ages 11 to 14: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents
QuickStart Tennis Camp
Ages 6 to 10
Dates: June 18 – 21
Cost: $80 for town residents, $100 for non-residents
Basketball Camp
Ages 11 to 14
Dates: August 13 – 17
Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents
Flag Football Camp
Ages 11 to 14
Dates: June 18 – 22
Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents
Strength Training and Conditioning for Youth Ages 11 to 16
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays from July 11 – August 20 (except July 4)
Cost for 10-week session (20 classes): $120 for residents, $160 for non-residents
Cost per class: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
Performance Club Camps
Ages 4 to 13
Kids with Character
Ages 4 to 8
Dates: June 18 – 22
Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents
Everybody is a Star
Ages 4 to 13
Dates: July 2 – 3, 5 – 6
Cost: $115 for residents, $140 for non-residents
Broadway at the Beach
Ages 8 to 13
Dates: July 16 – 20
Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents
Camp Wilmywood
Ages 9 to 13
Dates: August 6 – 10
Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents
Cape Fear Cotillion Manners Camp
Ages 4 to 8
Dates: July 9 – 13
Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents
Kids’ Cooking Camp
Ages 8 to 13
Dates: Camp 1: June 25 – 29 (Ages 8 to 10)
Camp 2: July 30 – August 3 (Ages 11 to 13)
Cost: $160 for town residents, $190 for non-residents
Babysitting Training Course
Ages 11 to 14
Date: August 24
Cost: $85 for town residents, $100 for non-residents
Contact the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department at (910) 256-7925 for more information.