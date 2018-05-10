2018 Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Schedule

Looking for activities to keep your kids busy this summer? The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of camps for youths ages 4 to 16. Here’s a list of the sessions, including dates and costs:

Wilmington Hammerheads Soccer Camp

Ages 5 to 14

Camp 1: July 18 – 22

Camp 2: July 23 – 27

Cost: $115 for Wrightsville Beach residents, $140 for non-residents

Lacrosse Camp

Ages 6 to 10 and 11 to 14

Dates: June 25 – 29

Cost for ages 6 to 10: $105 for town residents, $132 for non-residents

Cost for ages 11 to 14: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents

QuickStart Tennis Camp

Ages 6 to 10

Dates: June 18 – 21

Cost: $80 for town residents, $100 for non-residents

Basketball Camp

Ages 11 to 14

Dates: August 13 – 17

Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents

Flag Football Camp

Ages 11 to 14

Dates: June 18 – 22

Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents

Strength Training and Conditioning for Youth Ages 11 to 16

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays from July 11 – August 20 (except July 4)

Cost for 10-week session (20 classes): $120 for residents, $160 for non-residents

Cost per class: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents

Performance Club Camps

Ages 4 to 13

Kids with Character

Ages 4 to 8

Dates: June 18 – 22

Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents

Everybody is a Star

Ages 4 to 13

Dates: July 2 – 3, 5 – 6

Cost: $115 for residents, $140 for non-residents

Broadway at the Beach

Ages 8 to 13

Dates: July 16 – 20

Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents

Camp Wilmywood

Ages 9 to 13

Dates: August 6 – 10

Cost: $140 for residents, $175 for non-residents

Cape Fear Cotillion Manners Camp

Ages 4 to 8

Dates: July 9 – 13

Cost: $140 for town residents, $175 for non-residents

Kids’ Cooking Camp

Ages 8 to 13

Dates: Camp 1: June 25 – 29 (Ages 8 to 10)

Camp 2: July 30 – August 3 (Ages 11 to 13)

Cost: $160 for town residents, $190 for non-residents

Babysitting Training Course

Ages 11 to 14

Date: August 24

Cost: $85 for town residents, $100 for non-residents

Contact the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department at (910) 256-7925 for more information.