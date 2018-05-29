29th Annual River to Sea Bike Ride this Weekend

New Hanover County invites residents to join in the 29th annual River to Sea Bike Ride this May 5, which is a free, casual bike ride from downtown Wilmington to Wrightsville Beach and back.

Riders will meet at 12 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington to participate in this free event with check-in starting at 6:00 a.m. Bicyclers will depart promptly at 7:00 a.m. and participants are required to wear helmets.

The ride is open to cyclists of all skill levels; however, officials said the 20-mile route may not be suitable for children. Though there will be police support along the designated event route, officials urge participants to consider their own limitations in regard to the long distance. For safety reasons, organizers added, late arrivals will not be able to join the ride.

Though Wave transit will offer limited transportation back downtown for riders, participants should still plan to bike back downtown or prepare to provide a means of transportation.

Refreshments and t-shirt pick-up will take place at Wrightsville Beach Park for finishers. Those interested can pre-register at www.ncsite.org.