Staff photo by Emmy Errante. Swimmers run into the water near Johnnie Mercer's Pier to begin the Stoked to Go Out Grey Liston memorial swim Saturday, May 16 at Wrightsville Beach.

5th Annual Stoked to Go Out pier-to-pier swim this weekend

Wilmington swimmers will celebrate the 5th year of Stoked to Go Out on Saturday, May 19 at 9 a.m. Hundreds of swimmers turn out each year to participate in the 1.7 mile race between Crystal Pier and Johnnie Mercer’s Pier in Wrightsville Beach in remembrance of Grey Liston.

Participants ranging from 11 to over 70 years old will be sorted into fourteen different age groups to determine awards.

Online registration is $38 dollars. The fee includes entry, a T-shirt, and a swim cap. Note there is a $3 online fee for the sanctioning of this event. All proceeds will go to the Grey Liston Endowment Scholarship for the UNCW Swimming & Diving program.

Participants should meet at Wrightsville Beach Park. Shuttles will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. to take swimmers to the starting point of the race.

