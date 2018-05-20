Coast Guard, NC Wildlife Resource Commission and good Samaritan rescue sea turtle

The Coast Guard, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and a good Samaritan rescued an injured sea turtle on Monday, less than a mile off Wrightsville Beach.

The 75-foot fishing boat Lady Lisa contacted watchstanders at Station Wrightsville Beach and notified them that they found a small sea turtle with a hook in its mouth and an injured fin.

Sector North Carolina’s command center dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew from Station Wrightsville Beach, accompanied by a representative from the WRC.

Once on scene, the good Samaritan transferred the turtle to the Coast Guard boat, where the WRC representative took custody.

The turtle was transported to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.

“Due to the Lady Lisa’s quick action, authorities were able to transport this injured sea turtle to a facility where it can receive the care it needs,” said Cmdr. Matt Moorlag, the Sector North Carolina deputy sector commander. “The boating public plays a vital role in the conservation of our protected species.”