Coldwell Banker Establishes CFCC Scholarship To Support Construction Education – Sponsored

On Wednesday, April 25, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage donated $5,000 to Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) to establish a new Construction Institute with a mission to train and prepare more people to enter the construction trades in southeastern North Carolina. The funds were donated in memory of the late Ted Hardeen, a former Vice President and Director of New Homes for Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. The Construction Institute is a joint venture of CFCC, the Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builders Association (WCFHBA) and Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

The Ted Hardeen Memorial Scholarship Fund will enable CFCC to create entry-level curriculums in masonry, plumbing, carpentry, and HVAC. The Institute will include classes that cover construction math, layout, tool technique, safety and more.

“Ted was a beloved member of the Sea Coast Advantage family and an integral part of the home-building community,” said Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “This scholarship will carry on the memory of a man who believed in hard work and will give students the support and education they need to achieve their career goals.”

According to Jim Morton, president of Cape Fear Community College, six in ten construction projects experience delays due to lack of labor, and 18% of contractors have turned down projects because they don’t have the personnel they need. “We need folks now, on the job, working,” said Morton.

Residential construction has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, but as more construction personnel are retiring, fewer young adults are entering the field. “Our economy is dependent on construction and it is vital that students are directed towards careers in the industry,” said Milam. “We are proud and honored to be a part of this new Construction Institute at CFCC.”

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Onslow counties, with $1.628 billion in closed sales volume and 7,023 closed sales transactions in 2017.

Sponsored content from Lumina News