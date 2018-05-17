Foreclosures

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 17-SP-775

New Hanover County,

North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 1552 at Page 483, Book 1568, Page 682, Book 1568, Page 716, Book 1703, Page 529, Book 1730, Page 1240, and Book 1812, Page 359, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47F of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondent’s failure to pay assessments duly assessed by Stonington Property Owners’ Association, Inc. (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on August 19, 2015, File No. 15-M-1031, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on April 11, 2018, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 10:30 a.m. on the 23rd day of May 2018, at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 19 of Stonington Subdivision, Section 1, as the same is shown on a map recorded in Map Book 29 at Page 14 in the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 1509 Amhearst Court, Wilmington, NC 28412-2085.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice is Nancy King a/k/a Nancy King Shynett.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a)An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b)Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 25th day of April 2018.

Bonnie M. Braudway, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 35183

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891;Ext. 217

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: bmb@mwglaw.com

Published: May 10, 2018 & May 17, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL ESTATE

File No. 18 SP 239

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the Declaration of Easements, Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions of Lumina Station II Condominiums Recorded at Book 2764, Page 867, and the Declaration of Condominium for Lumina Station II Office Condominium recorded at Book 2764, Page 928 of the New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina (“Declarations”), and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and failure to carry out or perform the stipulations and agreements therein contained, and pursuant to the demand of the Owner and Holder of the indebtedness secured by said Declarations, and pursuant to the Order of the Clerk of Superior Court of New Hanover County, North Carolina, entered in this foreclosure proceeding, the undersigned, Andrew K. McVey, Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction on the 23rd day of May, 2018, at 12:00 o’clock p.m. on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following described real property located in Wilmington, in the County of New Hanover, State of North Carolina, and is more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Unit 214, Building 1 of Lumina Station II Condominiums as the same is shown upon a map recorded at Condominium Plat Book 12, Pages 32-42, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which map is hereby made for a more particular description.

The sale will be made subject to all unpaid taxes and special assessments, if any, and to all prior liens, restrictions, easements and matters of record. The property will be sold “AS IS.”

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected in the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this Notice is F & F Leasing, LLC.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute §45-21.10(b), and the terms of the Declarations, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon conclusion of the sale a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). Any successful bidder will be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statute §§45-21.30(d) and (e).

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 45-21.29, an order for possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of New Hanover County.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon ten (10) days written notice to the landlord. Upon termination of the rental agreement, any such tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination.

This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

/s/ Andrew K. McVey Andrew K. McVey, Trustee

May 10, May 17, 2018