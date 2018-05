The Harbor Island Garden Club used its annual Arbor Day celebration to remember one of their own, dedicating a Teddy Bear magnolia tree in honor of Oma Russell, a longtime member of the club who died last year. The tree was planted at Harbor Way Gardens in Wrightsville Beach.

Club members Ashley Miller and Connie Baker were the co-chairs of the Arbor Day committee and planted the tree together.

Bo Dean delivered a prayer before the ceremony, highlight the joys that bring people together.