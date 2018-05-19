King Mackerel bite is picking up – water temps on the rise

By Jesse Gawlik Ocean Stinger Charters

Offshore: King Mackerel bite is picking up in the 20-30 mile mark. Water temps have been slowly on the rise. The water temps at 25 mile mark northeast of Masonboro Inlet is 68 degrees. We are using blue/white Ilanders rigged with medium ballyhoo on the inside out riggers and red/white Ilanders rigged with small ballyhoo on the outside outrigger. We are also running 2 skirt rigs on flat lines on the edge of the prop wash 50ft back. The King Mackerel bite has been best in the 85-120ft of water. There has been a lot of bait in this water depth the last 7 days. We are also pulling white/sliver Drone spoons on #6 or #8 planners with 50 ft 100 lbs floro/mono leaders.

Gulfstream: If we have a good weather window, the Mahi, Yellowfin Tuna and Blackfin Tuna bite is picking up along the break in 25-50 fathoms. Or out 60 miles from Masonboro Inlet. Best colors have been red/white, blue/purple Ilanders rigged with small ballyhoo are producing nice Mahi. The Wahoo bit has slowed down a little over the last week. But we are still catching a few each time we are in the Gulfstream. We have caught must of them on #3 planner early in the morning and #8 planner the afternoon. The Black Tuna bite has been steady in 25 – 50 fathoms. Pulling small skirt rigs. The best colors have been pink/white, blue/white on outriggers has been working best. These lures should be set in the choppy water 150 ft – 250 ft back.

Capt. Jesse Gawlik of Ocean Stinger Fishing Charters operates out of the Bridge Tender Marina at 1418 Airlie Rd. in Wilmington, just before the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.

Contact him at 910-777-9734 or oceanstingercharters@gmail.com.