EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Benjamin Hugh Gault (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 26th day of April 2018.

Gregory L. Heath, Executor

3817 Wilshire Blvd.

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Margaret Mason, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby make notification to all persons having valid claims, against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 25, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned’s attorney.

This 26th day of April, 2018.

Scott J. Rizzo

The Rizzo Law Firm, PLLC

Administrator for the Estate of Mary Margaret Mason

15720 Brixham Hill Avenue, Suite 300

Charlotte, NC, 28277

April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Melvin Eugene Davis

(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 3rd day of May 2018.

Daniel C. Davis, Executor

2709 Newkirk Avenue

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of , of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Administrator CTA, at 102 N. Fifth Ave. , Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 3, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Administrator CTA of the

Estate of Joseph Godbey, Sr.

Douglas A. Fox

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Frank Joseph Muscle, Jr., late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 2nd day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

Linda A. Neely, Executrix of the Estate of Frank Joseph Muscle, Jr.

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of David Winston Perrier, late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 2nd day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

Allison E. Donovan,

Executrix of the Estate of David Winston

Perrier

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF Lillian Bernice Reese, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Foxwood Lane, Wilmington NC 28409.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

YVONNE LYNNE SCANLON,

EXECUTOR, ESTATE OF LILLIAN BERNICE REESE

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Grace W. Sanders, late ,of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 6th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

Henry Walker Sanders, Executor of the Estate of Grace W. Sanders

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Catherine Irene Shrader (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 3rd day of May 2018.

Carol Shrader, Executor

119 Raye Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Reuben J. Silver (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 3rd day of May 2018.

Kathleen Pearre, Executor

2353 Elizabeth Ave.

Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Gladys E. Thornton, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 6th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May, 2018.

Linda T. Davidson and Joseph R. Thornton,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Gladys E. Thornton

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 13th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of May, 2018.

Andrew John Edward Cracker,

Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker

Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Marion K. Faison (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 17th day of May 2018.

Margaret Mathews, Executor

5605 Sterlingwood Drive

Fuquay Varina, N.C. 27526

May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donald Ray Logan, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of May, 2018.

Carson R. Logan, Administrator of

the Estate of Donald Ray Logan

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE NISSEN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of August 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at The MacDonald Law Firm PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403.

This the 11th day of May, 2018.

LARRY WAYNE NISSEN,

EXECUTOR

ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE

NISSEN

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 17, 24, 31 & June 7, 2018