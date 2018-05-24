NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Melvin Eugene Davis
(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of May 2018.
Daniel C. Davis, Executor
2709 Newkirk Avenue
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of , Joseph Godbey, Sr., deceased, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Administrator CTA, at 102 N. Fifth Ave. , Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 3, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Administrator CTA of the
Estate of Joseph Godbey, Sr.
Douglas A. Fox
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Frank Joseph Muscle, Jr., late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 2nd day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
Linda A. Neely, Executrix of the Estate of Frank Joseph Muscle, Jr.
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of David Winston Perrier, late, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 2nd day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
Allison E. Donovan,
Executrix of the Estate of David Winston
Perrier
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF Lillian Bernice Reese, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Foxwood Lane, Wilmington NC 28409.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
YVONNE LYNNE SCANLON,
EXECUTOR, ESTATE OF LILLIAN BERNICE REESE
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Grace W. Sanders, late ,of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 6th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
Henry Walker Sanders, Executor of the Estate of Grace W. Sanders
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Catherine Irene Shrader (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of May 2018.
Carol Shrader, Executor
119 Raye Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Reuben J. Silver (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of May 2018.
Kathleen Pearre, Executor
2353 Elizabeth Ave.
Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Gladys E. Thornton, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 6th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of May, 2018.
Linda T. Davidson and Joseph R. Thornton,
Co-Executors of the Estate of Gladys E. Thornton
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVE
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 13th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of May, 2018.
Andrew John Edward Cracker,
Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker
Lauren Page
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Marion K. Faison (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of May 2018.
Margaret Mathews, Executor
5605 Sterlingwood Drive
Fuquay Varina, N.C. 27526
May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donald Ray Logan, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 17th day of May, 2018.
Carson R. Logan, Administrator of
the Estate of Donald Ray Logan
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE NISSEN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of August 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at The MacDonald Law Firm PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403.
This the 11th day of May, 2018.
LARRY WAYNE NISSEN,
EXECUTOR
ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE
NISSEN
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 17, 24, 31 & June 7, 2018