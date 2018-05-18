A Royal Wedding Celebration at Wrightsville Beach Museum

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History will be celebrating the birth of Prince Louis and royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for the Royal Wedding Fundraiser are $10 for adults and $5 for children under twelve. Admission includes ticket books for five activities.

Festivities will include British trivia, food, and games on the lawn. Music by Edward Elgar will accompany the event as attendees eat a picnic lunch—bring your own or order ahead—and a lemon and elderberry cake, much like what will be served at the royal wedding. A showing of the wedding will play as the cake is cut at noon.

The museum encourages hats and tiaras appropriate for a royal wedding. Materials will be available for attendees to make their own fascinators, a light-weight head scarf that Princess Kate often wears to royal events. Tickets are available at the door or online.