State-of-the-art fitness programs at Drysdale Sports Center highlight offerings at Country Club of Landfall – Sponsored

Let Landfall Realty introduce you to this beautiful waterfront community

Landfall Realty is proud to represent our fabulous waterfront community and the beautiful Country Club of Landfall. As neighborhood experts, we are thrilled to boast about our recently completed multi-million dollar renovation to our Drysdale Sports Center. It is one of the top health and wellness facilities in southeastern North Carolina with an enormous array of health and wellness offerings, such as 100 fitness classes including Yoga, Pilates, Spinning, TRX, Cardio, and Weights.

It is also home to our newly expanded pool complex with a resort style pool and slide, our nationally recognized tennis program and 13 lighted tennis courts and new tennis pro shop, our new Kids’ Club and play area, and both Member and Junior Member Lounges.

Now lucky members enjoy true state-of-the-art fitness programs, training, technology and equipment all in our own community. Please feel free to contact any one of our Landfall Realty brokers for a tour of the gorgeous neighborhood and Country Club.