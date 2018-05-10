Time is now for bonito and Spanish mackerel anglers

By Rick Bennett

Rod Man Guide Service

This past week saw warm temps and some favorable winds. Water temps are around 67 and the fish are pretty darn thick. Bonito and Spanish lovers need to get on the water now. Now here’s my report:

INSHORE: Still dealing with a little weed on the very low tides, but persistence will get you some fish. Reds, black drum and some sheepshead have been biting shrimp. The pinfish are starting to show, so shrimp will not be a viable bait source for much longer. Have to go to cut bait or live bait (saw some small menhaden in the waterway this weekend.) Best tide has been the falling tide.

NEAR SHORE: As mentioned, bonito and Spanish mackerel are around from the beach out five miles. Early morning seems to be best. Jigging your favorite soon or trolling deep divers or clarkspoons should get you some fish. Some blues are mixed in with the others.

OFFSHORE: More of the above with some early kings mixed in to make things interesting.

GULF STREAM: Main bite is mahi. A few wahoo were caught along with some blackfin tuna.

UPCOMING: As the winds settle down and the water gets warmer, look for an explosion in fishing. The flounder bite will get started for real very soon. Near shore fishing will be hot with Spanish mackerel and the king mackerel bite getting better and better.

