Volunteer Firefighter Bryan Dankanich, Volunteer Firefighter Mike Arthur, Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers, retired Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Everett Ward and Volunteer Firefighter Hunter Joyner.

Wrightsville Beach firefighters attend memorial service

News

 

Two Wrightsville Beach fire chiefs and three volunteer firefighters traveled to Raleigh on Saturday, May 5 for the annual North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The firefighters were there to honor Lt. Robert Wynn, who died in the Dec. 6, 1981 Hanover Seaside Club building fire, the department’s only line-of-duty death. Traveling with the group this year was retired chief Everett Ward, who led the department at the time of the fire. “Only North Carolina fire departments who had a line of duty death are invited to attend with the whole purpose of showing support and showing the families that they are not alone.” said Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers

