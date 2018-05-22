Wrightsville Beach wins grant to construct new public restroom facility

New public restrooms will soon be built near the Stone Street beach access and Wynn Plaza, right in the heart of downtown Wrightsville Beach, thanks to a grant from the state.

The $220,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Management Division (including a 25 percent match of $55,000 from the town) will cover the design, permit fees, and construction of the facilities.

The proposed public restrooms would be located between Wings and Trolley Stop on the Lumina Avenue side of the plaza, where a small public restroom facility currently exists. In addition to that facility, the town has four public restrooms buildings located in beach access parking lots and one located at Wrightsville Beach Park.

Along with the acceptance of the grant, the town also agreed to a contract with local architecture firm BMH (Bowman Murray and Hemingway) to design and build the project. The Wilmington company previously worked with Wrightsville Beach to construct the town’s lifeguard stands.