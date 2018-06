The Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament was held in Wrightsville Beach from May 31 – June 2. Sea Striker won the tournament, though Team Safari highlighted the activity with a 515.5 pound catch on Friday, June 1.

Results:

Overall

1st Place Sea Striker 2 Blue Marlin 800pts

2nd Place Pig Rig 2 Blue Marlin 800pts

3rd Place Safari 1 Boated BM 515.5pts

Dolphin

1st Place Horse 34.1lbs

2nd Place Eye Catcher 20.4lbs