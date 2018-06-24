Cape Fear Museum welcomes new marketing specialist

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is pleased to welcome Barbi Baker as its marketing specialist. Baker earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Diego State University in San Diego, CA and her master’s degree in education from Texas State University in San Marcos, TX. She relocated from Greensboro to Wilmington and was most recently employed as marketing and public affairs manager for The Fresh Market, a specialty grocery retailer. Prior positions in marketing and communications include director of marketing for Tanger Outlets and owner of a successful retail business.

Baker says of her new position, “I’m excited to join the Cape Fear Museum team and look forward to sharing stories and enhancing communication to residents and visitors alike. The museum has an impressive collection of artifacts that help us all better understand the history, science and culture of the Lower Cape Fear.”

Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays states, “We are delighted to welcome Barbi to our team at Cape Fear Museum. We are fortunate to attract a marketing and communications professional with the background and experience to support our commitment of telling balanced and inclusive local stories.”