Car wreck shuts down Waynick Boulevard, knocks out power to Wrightsville Beach’s south end

Power is expected to be out on the south end of Wrightsville Beach until approximately midnight tonight after a car wreck on Waynick Boulevard split a power pole and disabled a 440 volt power line.

A full-sized Chevy Tahoe and a BMW sedan collided near the intersection of Waynick Boulevard and Arrindale Street at about 4:30 p.m., sending the Tahoe into the pole, splitting it in three ways, Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers said.

The wreck left a 440 volt power line in the street, leading officials to shut down all four lanes of Waynick Boulevard traffic and creating a backup on Causeway Drive. While workers are repairing the pole and power this evening, Waynick Boulevard will be shut down to two lanes of traffic, Rogers said.

Rogers said that “extensive” repair work needed, likely keeping crews working until about midnight to restore power.