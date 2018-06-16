County citizens have additional opportunities to volunteer

Additional opportunities have been added for citizens to volunteer for a local board or committee through the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Applications for the following appointments are due June 22:

Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees

Cape Fear Museum Advisory Board

New Hanover County Inspections Department Advisory Council

Categories: Commercial Builder, Engineer, Mechanical Contractor, Plumbing Contractor

New Hanover County Planning Board

Applications can be obtained at the Board of Commissioners Office, located at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 175, by calling 798-7149, or on the county’s boards & committees web page at commissioners.nhcgov.com. Applications are needed by June 22, 2018 for consideration by the Board at the July 9, 2018 meeting. Applicants must reside in New Hanover County.