Foreclosures

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK

18-SP- 4

ANNIE LAURA REDDICK

MCMILLION, Petitioner

vs.

LINDA SIMMONS NIXON, et. al., Respondents

TO: Unknown Spouse of Larry Simmons, Unknown Heirs of Theodore Reddick, Jr., also known as Theodore Roosevelt Rheddick, Jr., Unknown Heirs of Herman Robinson, Unknown Heirs of John Thomas Reddick, Unknown Heirs of Robert Reddick, and wife, Janie Reddick, Unknown Heirs of Robert Reddick, III, Herman Robinson and John Thomas Reddick

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-titled action. The nature of the relief sought is as follows:

That the Petitioner alleges that the Petitoner and the Respondents are tenants in common of that property located in Harnett Township, New Hanover County, and being described in Exhibit “A” of this publication.

That the Petitioner prays:

1. That the property be sold for partition and the proceeds of the sale allotted in severalty to the co-tenants in the proportion of their interest therein.

2. That the Petitioner be reimbursed for expenses which it has incurred or payments it has made for the purpose of improving, maintaining, or repairing the property subject to this Petition.

3. That the Petitioner be reimbursed for any costs incurred in this Petition including for reasonable attorney’s fees. That any additional costs be assessed against the remaining parties in accordance with their severalty interest.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than Tuesday the 10th of July and, upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 31st day of May, 2018.

H. KENNETH STEPHENS, II

Attorney for Petitioner

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

(910) 343-1022

EXHIBIT “A”

ALL of that real property described in deeds recorded in Deed Book 227, at Page 385, of the New Hanover County Registry and Deed Book 396, at Page 487, of said registry, save and excepting those tracts described in Deed Book 686, at Page 494, Deed Book 1059, at Page 517, Deed Book 1060, at Page 484, and Deed Book 2720, at Page 946, all of said registry.

May 31, June 7, 14, 2018