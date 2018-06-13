Hoggard Student Awarded the Prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill

Sanya Shah, a senior from Hoggard High School, was awarded the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Morehead-Cain is a four-year merit scholarship which includes full tuition, student fees, housing, meals, books, a laptop, miscellaneous supplies, and Discovery Funds to be used for education opportunities.

Shah served as the Hoggard Student Council vice president, a role that involves coordinating local events and serving as a liaison between students and faculty. She is also a volunteer and fundraiser for Homes of Hope, an organization that has rescued and educated nearly 2,000 girls who have been orphaned, abandoned, or involved in human trafficking in India. In addition to her community service, Sanya is an award-winning singer and is highly ranked in the South Korean martial art Soo Bahk Do. While at Carolina, she plans to study Finance and Psychology. She is the daughter of Satish and Ash Shah of Wilmington.