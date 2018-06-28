Independence Day Celebration offered to residents of the Landfall Community & Country Club of Landfall Members – Sponsored

Landfall Realty is proud to participate in the annual Landfall 4th of July celebration. The community and the Country Club of Landfall offer old fashioned fun for residents and members of all ages.

Starting with the fireworks display on July 3rd shooting over the Nicklaus Driving Range, many residents can watch the show right from their own porch or join their neighbors at the Landfall Clubhouse. Kids can enjoy tons of games and inflatables while they anticipate the start of the fireworks.

July 4th begins with a vehicle parade featuring antique and classic cars all decorated in red, white and blue. The kids’ parade brings up the rear with bikes, wagons and carriages. Following the parade, everyone enjoys a cookout, cake eating contest and kid games to include the fan favorite dunking booth.

This event truly sets this community apart. Any of the Landfall Realty brokers would be happy to provide a tour of this gorgeous neighborhood and club.

