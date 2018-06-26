Local theaters offering $1 movies for children all summer

Regal Cinemas in Mayfaire is once again offering $1 admission to family-friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
The entertainment company’s Summer Movie Express program will screen two different movies each week, with showtimes usually starting at 10 a.m. Both films play on both days. A portion of the proceeds from admissions will go to the Will Rogers Institute.
Here’s the schedule of films from the last week of June until the program ends in the middle of August:
June 26 & 27 – Despicable Me 2 // How to Train Your Dragon 2
July 3 & 4 – The Lego Movie // Alvin and the Chipmunks
July 10 & 11 – Sing // The Peanuts Movie
July 17 & 18 – The Lego Ninjago Movie // Ferdinand
July 24 & 25 – The Secret Life of Pets // Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
July 31 & August 1 – The Lego Batman Movie // Trolls
August 7 & 8 – Minions // The Boss Baby
August 14 & 15 – Paddington 2 // Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Stone Theatres at The Pointe at Barclay is also offering $1 admission for children, plus $1 kids drinks and $1 popcorn, through its Summer Movie Magic program (adults and group leaders are free.) Movies begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout the summer. Large groups are encouraged to call ahead and make reservations. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.
Here’s the schedule (subject to change without notice based on availability):
June 26, 27, & 28 – The Boss Baby
July 3, 4, & 5 – Captain Underpants
July 10, 11, & 12 – Smurfs: The Lost Village
July 17, 18, & 19 – The Emoji Movie
July 24, 25, & 26 – The Lego Ninjago Movie
July 31, August 1, & August 2 – Despicable Me 3
August 7, 8, & 9 – Paddington 2
August 14, 15, & 16 – Peter Rabbit