Local theaters offering $1 movies for children all summer

Regal Cinemas in Mayfaire is once again offering $1 admission to family-friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

The entertainment company’s Summer Movie Express program will screen two different movies each week, with showtimes usually starting at 10 a.m. Both films play on both days. A portion of the proceeds from admissions will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

Here’s the schedule of films from the last week of June until the program ends in the middle of August:

June 26 & 27 – Despicable Me 2 // How to Train Your Dragon 2

July 3 & 4 – The Lego Movie // Alvin and the Chipmunks

July 10 & 11 – Sing // The Peanuts Movie

July 17 & 18 – The Lego Ninjago Movie // Ferdinand

July 24 & 25 – The Secret Life of Pets // Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

July 31 & August 1 – The Lego Batman Movie // Trolls

August 7 & 8 – Minions // The Boss Baby

August 14 & 15 – Paddington 2 // Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Stone Theatres at The Pointe at Barclay is also offering $1 admission for children, plus $1 kids drinks and $1 popcorn, through its Summer Movie Magic program (adults and group leaders are free.) Movies begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout the summer. Large groups are encouraged to call ahead and make reservations. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Here’s the schedule (subject to change without notice based on availability):

June 26, 27, & 28 – The Boss Baby

July 3, 4, & 5 – Captain Underpants

July 10, 11, & 12 – Smurfs: The Lost Village

July 17, 18, & 19 – The Emoji Movie

July 24, 25, & 26 – The Lego Ninjago Movie

July 31, August 1, & August 2 – Despicable Me 3

August 7, 8, & 9 – Paddington 2

August 14, 15, & 16 – Peter Rabbit