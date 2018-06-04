NCDOT work to cause lane closures on Wrightsville Beach Causeway bridge

Beginning the night of Monday, June 4, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be conducting maintenance work on the south bridge over Banks Channel (U.S. Highway 76) that will cause temporary lane closures.

The closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to allow crews to safely inspect and work on the Causeway Drive bridge. One travel lane will stay open at all times, but drivers may encounter delays.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to occur every night from June 4 until June 27.

For the latest updates on the lane closures, visit the NCDOT’s webpage for the project.