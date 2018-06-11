Trending
New Hanover County’s FY18-19 Budget Approved

Following public hearings, New Hanover County Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Budget at last Monday’s meeting, including a property tax cut for the second year in a row, which equals $5.1 million in savings for taxpayers.

The budget also includes increased funding for public education, economic development, school safety, and combating the opioid crisis. A cumulative tax cut over two years will save taxpayers approximately $9.8 million. In addition, the minimum wage for full-time and authorized part-time county employees will be increased to either $31,200 per year or not any less than $15 an hour.

