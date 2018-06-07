NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS deceased of
Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned on or before the 10TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6500 Parkshore Drive,
Wilmington NC 28409.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CHARLES R. LOWERS,
ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Ste 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Ave., Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before September 7, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
Joseph Robert Cirvello,
Executor of the
Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson
Jerry A. Mannen, JR.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Tom D.
Kievit, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr. Administrator CTA, at 102 N. Fifth Ave. , Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 31, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 31st day of May, 2018.
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,
Administrator CTA of the
Estate of Tom D. Kievit
Douglas A. Fox
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 31, & June 7, 14, 21, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Carolyn H. Simmons (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 30th day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 31st day of May 2018.
Ric Simmons, Executor
3150 Stoneybridge Lane
Columbus, Ohio 43221
May 31 & June 7, 14, 21, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF WILLIAM
HERBERT VLEARBONE SR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 4918 Shelley Drive, Wilmington NC 28405.
This the 31st day of May, 2018.
MARIE V RAYNOR, EXECUTRIX
ESTATE OF WILLIAM HERBERT VLEARBONE SR
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 31, & June 7, 14, 21, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Marion K. Faison (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of May 2018.
Margaret Mathews, Executor
5605 Sterlingwood Drive
Fuquay Varina, N.C. 27526
May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donald Ray Logan, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of August, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 17th day of May, 2018.
Carson R. Logan, Administrator of
the Estate of Donald Ray Logan
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE NISSEN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of August 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at The MacDonald Law Firm PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403.
This the 11th day of May, 2018.
LARRY WAYNE NISSEN,
EXECUTOR
ESTATE OF LORENZ EUGENE
NISSEN
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 17, 24, 31 & June 7, 2018