NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS deceased of

Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to

present them to the undersigned on or before the 10TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6500 Parkshore Drive,

Wilmington NC 28409.

This the 7th day of June, 2018.

CHARLES R. LOWERS,

ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Ste 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Ave., Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before September 7, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 7th day of June, 2018.

Joseph Robert Cirvello,

Executor of the

Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson

Jerry A. Mannen, JR.

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Tom D.

Kievit, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr. Administrator CTA, at 102 N. Fifth Ave. , Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before August 31, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 31st day of May, 2018.

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,

Administrator CTA of the

Estate of Tom D. Kievit

Douglas A. Fox

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 31, & June 7, 14, 21, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Carolyn H. Simmons (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 30th day of August 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 31st day of May 2018.

Ric Simmons, Executor

3150 Stoneybridge Lane

Columbus, Ohio 43221

May 31 & June 7, 14, 21, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF WILLIAM

HERBERT VLEARBONE SR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 4918 Shelley Drive, Wilmington NC 28405.

This the 31st day of May, 2018.

MARIE V RAYNOR, EXECUTRIX

ESTATE OF WILLIAM HERBERT VLEARBONE SR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 31, & June 7, 14, 21, 2018