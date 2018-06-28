NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
FILE NO. 18 E 000677
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1ST day of October 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.
This the 28th day of June, 2018.
PRISCILLA A. ADAMS, ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
FILE NO. 18 E 000677
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
ANNE DOSHER READ
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Anne
Dosher Read of Charleston, South Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said Anne Dosher Read to present them to the undersigned at the law office of Thomas J. Morgan, 19 North Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC on or before September 21, 2018, that being three (3) months from the first date of publication of this Notice or same shall be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate please make immediate payment.
This the 21st day of June, 2018.
Thomas Lee Read, Jr. and
William Sterling Dosher Read
Co-Executors of the
Estate of Anne Dosher Read
c/o THOMAS J. MORGAN
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1388
Wilmington, N. C. 28402
June 21, 28 & July 5, 12, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS deceased of
Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned on or before the 10TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6500 Parkshore Drive,
Wilmington NC 28409.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CHARLES R. LOWERS,
ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Ste 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Ave., Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before September 7, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
Joseph Robert Cirvello,
Executor of the
Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson
Jerry A. Mannen, JR.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018