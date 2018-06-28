NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 18 E 000677

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1ST day of October 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.

This the 28th day of June, 2018.

PRISCILLA A. ADAMS, ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 18 E 000677

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF:

ANNE DOSHER READ

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Anne

Dosher Read of Charleston, South Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said Anne Dosher Read to present them to the undersigned at the law office of Thomas J. Morgan, 19 North Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC on or before September 21, 2018, that being three (3) months from the first date of publication of this Notice or same shall be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate please make immediate payment.

This the 21st day of June, 2018.

Thomas Lee Read, Jr. and

William Sterling Dosher Read

Co-Executors of the

Estate of Anne Dosher Read

c/o THOMAS J. MORGAN

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1388

Wilmington, N. C. 28402

June 21, 28 & July 5, 12, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS deceased of

Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to

present them to the undersigned on or before the 10TH day of September 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6500 Parkshore Drive,

Wilmington NC 28409.

This the 7th day of June, 2018.

CHARLES R. LOWERS,

ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF NANCY LEE LOWERS

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Ste 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Ave., Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before September 7, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 7th day of June, 2018.

Joseph Robert Cirvello,

Executor of the

Estate of Nancy J. Ferguson

Jerry A. Mannen, JR.

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018