NWS issues heat advisory for Tuesday

By Nick Aziz

Intern

With a heat index of 107 degrees in Wilmington and topping 100 across much of the state, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today that extends from 11 a.m. to 8.p.m. The advisory covers all of eastern North Carolina and most of eastern South Carolina, with forecasts for inland locations like Burgaw and Whiteville reaching 108 degrees. The NWS weekly forecast showed high confidence that the heat’s effects will carry over to Wednesday as well.

According to the NWS: “The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.”