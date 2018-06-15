“From the River to the Ocean” – Wilmington hits a high note on the big screen

Two of the city’s leading arts organizations, Cucalorus Film Festival and the Cameron Art Museum are teaming up with international award-winning composer/filmmaker Rozalind MacPhail to present FROM THE RIVER TO THE OCEAN: a special film screening event celebrating the past, present and future dreams of the Port City accompanied live by musical performance.

Taking place on Sunday June 17th at 2pm in the beautiful surroundings of the Cameron Art Museum, currently host to two major exhibitions of contemporary North Carolina art, this event is the first date on a state-wide tour taking place across June/July 2018 – an exciting new expansion for the ever-innovating Cucalorus Film Festival recognized nationally as a breeding ground for young artists, new ideas and future collaborations. See cucalorus.org/river-to-ocean-tour for the full list of tour dates.

During the Festival’s prestigious international artist residency program, Newfoundland multi-instrumentalist Rozalind MacPhail invited local and visiting filmmakers to create short films inspired by their personal connections to Wilmington. The result is a striking mix of visual storytelling: 1940s archive film, social commentary, and hand-processed Super8 footage. Galvanizing each film is Rozalind’s original live soundtrack combining traditional songwriting, multi-layered sound looping and live flute performance. This unique cultural exchange paints a vivid sonic/visual portrait through an electrifying live performance.

Watch one of the films featuring archive footage of Wilmington: http://bit.ly/TheGazeRM

The films being screened in FROM THE RIVER TO THE OCEAN offer unique perspectives on Wilmington, featuring locations such as the city’s Downtown area, Greenfield Park and Wrightsville Beach. Local filmmakers whose work will be screened include: Matt Malloy, renowned emcee for Cucalorus Film Festival; Mariah Dunn Kramer, UNCW Film Studies Faculty; Josh Caine, video and music producer; Matt Gossett, video artist. The program also includes works about the city by visiting international filmmakers Mandi Edwards (England) and Shona Thomson (Scotland).

As well as new films of Wilmington, this special event also features stunning films from Rozalind’s travels across Canada and a rare opportunity to see an extract of the archive film WILMINGTON, MY HOMETOWN made in 1947 and found deep in the archives of the New Hanover County Public Library.

The film is a beautiful example of the postwar promotional films sponsored by the city fathers offering a staged snapshot of 1940s life as seen through the lens of Don Parisher, an itinerant ‘hired gun’ filmmaker travelling the state at that time.

Tickets: $18.00 (CAM Members and Students with valid ID) and $23.00 (Non-Member)

Book online: http://bit.ly/RivertoOceanTix

By phone: (910) 395.5999

In person: At CAM’s Visitor Services desk