River Road now Open in New Hanover County

Wilmington-area drivers are now able to travel on a new and better bridge over Lords Creek on River Road. The new bridge, which officially opened today, is elevated to minimize flooding, wider to accommodate designated bike lanes, has a new concrete riding surface to reduce future maintenance costs and adds various other safety improvements.

“Both motorists and bicyclists can now benefit from a safer and more functional bridge,” said Al Edgerton, bridge program manager for the N.C. Department of Transportation in the six counties that comprise Division 3.

Work on the $ 1.6 million bridge project started in November, 2017. The original bridge was built in 1974 and improvements were needed to meet current safety standards and reduce maintenance costs.