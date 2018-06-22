Rookie lifeguard rescues, revives unconscious boy Thursday on Wrightsville Beach

In what was her first-ever rescue, a rookie Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard revived an unconscious boy on Thursday afternoon by using emergency resuscitation after pulling him out of the water, town officials said Friday.

The 10-year-old boy was responsive after the rescue and taken to the hospital for observation, but is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the efforts of lifeguard Dani Stanfield-Tridico, said Ocean Rescue Capt. Jeremy Owens on Friday. Stanfield-Tridico made the rescue from ocean rescue lifeguard stand No.1, located in front of Shell Island Resort on the island’s north end, at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, shortly before the lifeguards’ shift end.

The boy was playing in water about waist deep during the afternoon when a medical issue caused him to pass out, Owens said, leaving him floating face down in the water. The boy was not in a rip current, he added. A younger relative was trying to help the boy when Stanfield-Tridico saw the danger and rushed to the boy, taking him from the ocean to the beach.

There, she saw that the boy had turned blue and was foaming at the mouth, Owens said, and started emergency resuscitation, which brought the boy back to consciousness.

“It was a big moment for her. It was her first rescue and she did really well,” Owens said of Stanfield-Tridico. “By the time we got there, the boy was doing really well, he was responsive and talking with us.”

The boy was taken to the hospital for examination but was released later that day, he said.