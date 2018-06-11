US Coast Guard Auxiliary boating safety course in WB

On Saturday, June 23, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is hosting a boating safety course at 9 a.m at the Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center. This beginner boating class will give the student the knowledge needed to obtain a safety certificate from the state of North Carolina.

Topics taught include: A basic introduction to types of boats, boating law, required safety equipment, discussion of navigation aids, boating problems, and trailering your boat. It is an 8-hour class that begins at 9 a.m. Classes will be held at Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center, 1 Bob Sawyer Drive, in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, June 23rd. Cost is $35 per student. Text Included. Advance registration is strongly recommended due to limited seating. Please contact Capt. Paul Best paulbest@bellsouth.net or call (910) 232-6522.